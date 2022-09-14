Brahmastra Part Two Dev: Ayan Mukerji shares crucial details about sequel, reveals planned release date for film

Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Ayan Mukerji is the man of the moment as his most ambitious project, the Brahmastra trilogy has taken off to a flying start with rave reviews from the moviegoers for Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. The storytelling and VFX are being said as the biggest strengths of the film released in theatres on September 9.

The film's post-climax sequence revealed the title for its sequel Brahmastra Part Two: Dev after introducing him as Shiva's father and the lead antagonist, but the filmmaker is clever enough to entice the audiences and didn't show the actor who will be portraying Dev. Although, Deepika Padukone was shown as Shiva's mother Amrita in a blink-and-miss appearance.

Now, in a recent interview, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid director has shared crucial detail about the sequel and even informed the audience that the team is eyeing releasing Brahmastra Part Two: Dev after three years in December 2025. It took more than five years for the shooting of the first part to get completed.

When Ayan was asked about Dev and the Brahmastra sequel, he told IndianExpress.com, "I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. That now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy."

He even added that part one was just the foundation and the set-up of the trilogy. While there have been several names being talked around from Hrithik Roshan to Ranveer Singh to play Dev, the director is tight-lipped about the same and said that he will announce his cast when the time is right.



READ | Ayan Mukerji reacts to rumours of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh as Dev in Brahmastra Part 2

Ayan further continued that the script for part two is already in place and the team is targeting to release the sequel in December 2025. When asked when will they begin shooting for the same, he told the portal, "We will go on floors the day we are rested from part one. The core team comes together and we say, ‘Ok we want to make part two and want it to release in 2025 December and we are aiming for that’. And then we are on floors", adding that a film like this requires equal work on pre-production, VFX, and post-production.

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.