Bipasha Basu drops adorable video of daughter Devi playing in her pink-white-themed cradle, watch viral video

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared a cutest video of her daughter Devi playing in a cradle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

Credit: Bipasha Basu/Instagram

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu on Tuesday dropped a playful video of her daughter Devi. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha treated fans with a new post featuring her daughter.In the video, Devi can be seen playing in her pink-white-themed cradle. Devi's name was written on the cradle.  

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Bliss. #devibasusinghgrover #durgadurga #ekomkar." As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor`s fans and industry friends showered their love on Devi.Dia Mirza reacted with heart and smile with heart eye emojis. One of the users wrote, "So sweet. God bless her."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Few days ago, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover finally revealed their daughter Devi`s face to the world. Bipasha took to Instagram and shared a few cute pictures of her newborn baby.In the images, Devi is looking super cute in a pastel pink ensemble with a matching headband.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing the pictures, Bipasha wrote, "Hello world ... I am Devi#devibasusinghgrover." She also added a string of evil eye emojis to the caption. The little one`s pictures have left netizens in awe. Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post announcing the name of her daughter. The post read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (With inputs from ANI)

