Arbaaz Khan says being known as Salman Khan's brother or Malaika Arora's husband 'used to bother me'

File Photo

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan, who often makes headlines for his relationship with his ex-wife, revealed how he felt when people referred to him as Malaika Arora’s husband or Salman Khan’s brother.

For the unversed, Arbaaz, who is actor-turned-screenwriter Salim Khan’s son, has two brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, and sisters Arpita and Alvira. He was married to Malaika Arora, however, they parted ways a few years ago.

While speaking to Etimes, Arbaaz talked about the time when he was concerned about being referred to as Malaika’s husband or Salman Khan’s brother and said, “There was a time when I was a little conscious and worried about that. Now that I look back, it came for no reason and it didn't make sense. And that used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan's brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora’s husband for that matter.”

“The day you learn to seek validation from yourself, you will be genuinely happy about your existence,” he added. “I had done some really good films as an actor, I had done Dabanng. So if that is it, then I should have just retired? It doesn't work that way,” he mentioned.

Earlier while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz stated that now he and Malaika appreciate each other’s choices. He mentioned that he agrees with Malaika’s recent comment on their relationship. He stated, “We’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… a lot of things.”

He added, “We’ve got to move on in life... we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve to any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up.”