Ayushmann Khurrana has THIS to say on Donald Trump's tweet on 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

It came as a surprise to many when US President Donald Trump praised Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's latest outing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film deals with homosexuality and a human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist named Peter Tatchell took to his Twitter page and wrote about it. He tweeted, "A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!"

Trump quote tweeted Peter's tweet by stating, "Great!" At the recently concluded Hindustan’s Shikhar Samagam 2020, when Ayushmann was asked about US President's tweet, he stated, "It was a very surprising tweet. I want him to work for LGBTQ rights in his country. I hope the LGBTQ community in the US gets his support. He should watch our film, it’s very important for him."

When asked about dealing with this subject with comedy, the multitalented actor went on to say, "Doing it through comedy is important, it's a big taboo in small cities. The audience will come for entertainment and will take home a message."

Talking about the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. Apart from Ayushmann and Jitendra, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles.

On the first day of its release, the homosexual romantic comedy film made more than Rs 9 crore at the box office. However, the film has been banned in the UAE.