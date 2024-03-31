Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

Are Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting their first child? Suniel Shetty's comment in the recent episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 4 has sparked rumours.

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023 at her father Suneil Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. It seems that the couple, who had dated each other for more than three years, are now set to embrace parenthood after Suniel's remark at the dance reality show Dance Deewane 4.

Shetty judges Dance Deewane 4 with Madhuri Dixit. In the latest episode titled Grand Masti with Grandparents, the show's host Bharti Sharma said that the 62-year-old handsome actor won't look like a grandparent when her daughter will have kids. Replying to her, the Main Hoon Na actor said, "Next season, grandparents hoga toh I will be walking (When there will be grandparents special in the next season, I will be walking on the stage)." As Suniel said this, the clip went viral on social media and netizens started speculating if Athiya is pregnant with her and Rahul's first child.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently busy with IPL 2024, the 17th edition of the Indian domestic cricket league. He captained Lucknow Super Giants in the first match, which the team lost to Rajasthan Royals. In the second match, he handover the captaincy to West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran and the team defeated Punjab Kings. LSG will be playing their third match this season on April 2 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On the other hand, Athiya Shetty hasn't announced her next project after her last film Motichoor Chaknachoor was released in 2019. Suniel Shetty will be seen next in Welcome To The Jungle, the third part in the Welcome franchise. Also starring an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani amongst others, the comedy is slated to release on December 20 this year.

