Arbaaz Khan goes down on one knee in front of Sshura Khan in viral proposal video, watch Arhaan and Arpita's reactions

Arbaaz Khan went down on one knee to propose to Sshura Khan in the viral video.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Credit: Sshura Khan/Instagram
Sshura Khan, makeup artist and wife of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, recently made her Instagram account public shortly after their marriage. Although reports suggest their initial meeting was on the sets of Patna Shukla, details about their love story remain private.

However, shedding light on their relationship, Sshura shared a heartwarming proposal video. The clip captures a delightful moment as Arbaaz went down on one knee to propose to her during a party. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Sshura Khan appeared pleasantly surprised as Arbaaz knelt before her, presenting a lavish bouquet of flowers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

Their special moment happened in the company of Arbaaz's family members including son Arhaan and sister Arpita Khan. The radiant glow on Sshura's face revealed her sheer happiness, while Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, was also part of this cherished proposal video, adding to the warmth of the moment.

Meanwhile, as News18 reported, Salim shared his thoughts about the wedding and asserted that he is happy for his son. "They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, yeh koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom." 

Were there any discussions about the wedding? Salim told the portal, "I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems."

 

 

 

