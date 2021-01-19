Anushka Sharma hails Team India after Ajinkya Rahane-led side secures historic win against Australia

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and wife on Indian cricket team captain Anushka Sharma on Tuesday hailed India's historic win against Australia in Gabba, Brisbane.

The 'inexperienced team India' led by Ajinkya Rahane, beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, thereby winning the four-match Border-Gavaskar series 2-1.

The Indian team, despite the absence of their regular captain Virat Kohli and other key players, created history by becoming the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.

For the unversed, Virat was part of first of the four tests in the India vs Autralia series. Thereafter, he returned to Mumbai to be by his pregnant wife Anushka's side. On January 11, the couple welcomed their first born.

Meanwhile, hailing team India's win, Anushka wrote, "What a win team India. What an inspirational victory for years to come."

Earlier, several Bollywood stars expressed their jubilance after the Indian cricket team secured a historic Test series win against Australia.

Bollywood stars were mighty impressed with the performance of the Indian team and took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement about the victory.

Here's how they celebrated the win on social media:

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!"

What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2021

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly champions."

Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1tNTttez9V — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in her Instagram Stories, "What a great show of character. Team India you have made us all so proud once again yet again, with this historic win, congratualtions #AusvsInd."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will return as the skipper of the Indian side for England series at home.