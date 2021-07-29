Anushka Sharma can't get over Sahdev Dirdo's 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' viral video, check out her post here

The thing about trends, especially songs or clips that go viral on the internet, is that one tends to listen to them on loop and sometimes even obsess over them. And we are guessing the same is happening with Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma who is experiencing sleepless nights after listening to Sahdev Dirdo's viral version of 'Bachpan Ka Pyar'.

For the unversed, Sahdev Dirdo became an overnight sensation after he sang the song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' in school and its clip went viral on social media.

And once something is viral, it is hard not to come across it if you are an active social media user. Anushka Sharma too happened to listen to Sahdev's 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' version and took to her Instagram Stories to share a meme about it.

In the mem, a person is seen lying wide awake in the night because they can't get Sahdev's song out of their head. Anushka shared the meme and captioned it with laughing emojis. The actress had reposted the meme from husband Virat Kohli's teammate cricketer Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh's page.

Check out Anushka's post here:

The song is originally sung by Kamlesh Barot. Sahdev got overnight fame after he sang the song for his teachers and classmates in school and his video clip went viral on the internet. Soon after, he was felicitated by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Not only that, rapper Badshah has reportedly got in touch with the boy and offered the kid to sing for him.

As for Anushka, she is currently enjoying her time in England with husband-cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She recently treated her fans with photos of her outing with Athiya Shetty who is accompanying rumoured beau KL Rahul on the tour.