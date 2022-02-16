Anushka Sharma begins prep for Jhulan Goswami biopic 'Chakda Xpress', details inside

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma's return to the movies is one of the most anticipated moments in Hindi cinema in 2022. She has announced her next to be inspired by the life and times of the most decorated woman fast bowler of India, Jhulan Goswami, and it has been titled 'Chakda Xpress'. Now, sources reveal that she has already started prepping for the part.

"If you closely follow Anushka's social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively,” informs a trade source.

"Anushka Sharma has given us memorable female protagonists in Indian cinema. Her magnificent body of work shows how she has given audiences some of the most incredible leading ladies in Indian cinema in films like Sultan, NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Pari, Phillauri, PK, to name a few. She is also known to transform herself for films and Jhulan is a film that will give us a chance to see a vintage Anushka performance. Anushka doing a film on women's cricket is exciting from the very onset and the fact that the makers are trying to make it the biggest sports film inspired by a female sporting icon in scale and canvas makes things all the more exciting!" informs the source.

Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – 'Sultan', 'PK' and 'Sanju' - under her belt.

The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, 'Chakda Xpress', is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. 'Chakda Xpress' is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.