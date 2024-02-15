Amy Jackson on doing her own stunts in Crakk, looking forward to son Andreas see 'mom do action on screen' | Exclusive

Amy Jackson is making her Bollywood comeback with Crakk, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi.

British actress Amy Jackson was a regular face in Indian cinema, from down south to even Bollywood, before she took a break for maternity, which got stretched longer due to Covid. Now, the actress is returning after years in a supporting role in the Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer action thriller Crakk. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Amy talks about her comeback and doing her own stunts.

Far from being a damsel in distress, in Crakk, Amy plays a Polish Europol agent, who kicks butt. “I definitely had to amp up the action to keep up with Vidyut,” she says laughing, “He is the inspiration behind Crakk. My research involved watching his Commando films to kind of set the tone for what to expect on the set. Luckily enough, I do incorporate boxing and muay thai in my fitness regimen on a day-to-day basis. I have done that since 2019 when I had my little boy. I also follow the sport closely too. I think because I am into martial arts, I can translate that well on screen.

And if that’s not all, Amy has performed all her action and stunts in Crakk herself. “It’s all me. There was no stunt double,” she says, beaming, “I take a lot of pride in that. The training that has been going on in the background unknowingly over the last five years has helped. I dubbed for myself too because it adds to the character.”

Crakk will mark Amy’s return to Hindi films after almost eight years. Her last release in the language was Freaky Ali back in 2016. After that, she appeared in Rajinikanth’s Tamil blockbuster 2.0, before taking a five-year break from acting. She returned with the Tamil film Mission last month and now follows it up with Crakk. Talking about what made her choose these two titles for her comeback, she says, “We have had a lot of scripts come in and lots of narrations over the past 18 months. These are the two films that I said yes to. It was a sort of a comeback because of the gap due to Covid and having my little boy. I fell in love with these two because of the really strong female roles. It’s not a female-centric film but the character itself defies the stereotypes of women that have been seen over the past 20-30 years worldwide in cinema.”

For Amy, Crakk is also special since it is her foray into Bollywood action, and that is a genre her four-year-old son Andreas loves a lot. Talking about his reaction to the film, Amy says, “I am laughing thinking about it. I am very much looking forward to it. He actually came to the sets of Mission with me. He spent Diwali there and was on set sitting in the director’s chair. It was such an incredible experience for him because it took me 17 years for me to land up on a film set and he is seeing this world now. I am very much looking forward to seeing his response because he was impressed with what I did on Mission. Mummy definitely earned some brownie points for that.”

Crakk, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi, releases in theatres on February 23. The film, described as an extreme sports film, is directed by Aditya Datt.