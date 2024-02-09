Twitter
Headlines

Crakk trailer: Vidyut Jammwal fights Arjun Rampal for his brother, 'Hollywood-level' stunts impress viewers

'UPA put family first during 2008 global financial crisis, sent economy nosediving', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Bhakshak review: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava's memorable performances barely salvage this imperfect tale of abuse

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo left awestruck as Undertaker makes grand entrance before friendly match

Unlikely friendship: Viral video captures adorable interaction between puppy and king cobra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Crakk trailer: Vidyut Jammwal fights Arjun Rampal for his brother, 'Hollywood-level' stunts impress viewers

'UPA put family first during 2008 global financial crisis, sent economy nosediving', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Bhakshak review: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava's memorable performances barely salvage this imperfect tale of abuse

Benefits of consuming grapes 

Ayurvedic face masks for glowing skin

Teams with most ODI series whitewashes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Bhakshak review: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava's memorable performances barely salvage this imperfect tale of abuse

Meet actress who made debut at 10 with top director, worked with two superstars, looks unrecognisable now, she is..

Meet richest Tamil actor with Rs 570 crore net worth; it's not Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush, Suriya

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Crakk trailer: Vidyut Jammwal fights Arjun Rampal for his brother, 'Hollywood-level' stunts impress viewers

The much-anticipated trailer of Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is finally here, and it has taken excitement for the film to a new level.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 03:27 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The much-anticipated trailer of Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is finally here, and it has taken excitement for the film to a new level. On Friday, Vidyut, along with the team Crack unveiled the trailer with a grand event in Mumbai.

Helmed by filmmaker Aditya Datt, the movie has a stellar star led by Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The film unleashes rip-roaring action, adventure and a variety of sports stunts becoming India’s first-ever action sports drama. Creating a new landmark for action sports drama as a genre, with top-notch production values, and brilliant cinematic spectacle will let you dive into the heart-pumping world on February 23 in theatres near you! 

Watch the exciting trailer of Crakk 

As soon as the trailer was out, several netizens and Vidyut fans praised it. An internet user wrote, "Arjun sir and Vidyut are amazing really excited to watch it." Another internet user wrote, "Bhai iss Baar to bawaal cheez bna Di aur acting , action to kamaal." A netizen wrote, "It's just outstanding. Never seen before in any Bollywood film. Vidyut Jamwal is a real action star who deserves more than he has got. Mark my words, this film CRAKK is going to take Vidyut to new heights." 

Speaking about the film actor-producer Vidyut Jammwal commented, “With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline-fueled visual spectacle we've created aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more.”

Director Aditya Datt added, “Crakk marks my second feature with Vidyut and this time I have Arjun join in. When you have Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammval, the very embodiment of masculinity, both in real life and in movies. It’s an amazing action combo as a filmmaker. Their explosive and rage-filled persona should intrigue the audience too. This time it's also special as my leading man is not just an actor onset but also the producer! Cannot be more happy that Vidyut’s and my vision match. I hope & pray we Crakk it as happy partners in cinema and crime.”

Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, and is written and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on 23rd February 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Toddler plays with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Balochistan blasts on eve of Pakistan elections

Indian film with most remakes has 9 versions, was itself inspired by Bollywood hit, not Singham, Drishyam, Don, Sholay

'Beta ruk police aayegi...': Karan Wahi accuses biker of abusing and harassing him on Mumbai streets, shares video

Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes to share with your beloved

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE