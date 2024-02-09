Crakk trailer: Vidyut Jammwal fights Arjun Rampal for his brother, 'Hollywood-level' stunts impress viewers

The much-anticipated trailer of Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is finally here, and it has taken excitement for the film to a new level. On Friday, Vidyut, along with the team Crack unveiled the trailer with a grand event in Mumbai.

Helmed by filmmaker Aditya Datt, the movie has a stellar star led by Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The film unleashes rip-roaring action, adventure and a variety of sports stunts becoming India’s first-ever action sports drama. Creating a new landmark for action sports drama as a genre, with top-notch production values, and brilliant cinematic spectacle will let you dive into the heart-pumping world on February 23 in theatres near you!

Watch the exciting trailer of Crakk

As soon as the trailer was out, several netizens and Vidyut fans praised it. An internet user wrote, "Arjun sir and Vidyut are amazing really excited to watch it." Another internet user wrote, "Bhai iss Baar to bawaal cheez bna Di aur acting , action to kamaal." A netizen wrote, "It's just outstanding. Never seen before in any Bollywood film. Vidyut Jamwal is a real action star who deserves more than he has got. Mark my words, this film CRAKK is going to take Vidyut to new heights."

Speaking about the film actor-producer Vidyut Jammwal commented, “With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline-fueled visual spectacle we've created aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more.”

Director Aditya Datt added, “Crakk marks my second feature with Vidyut and this time I have Arjun join in. When you have Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammval, the very embodiment of masculinity, both in real life and in movies. It’s an amazing action combo as a filmmaker. Their explosive and rage-filled persona should intrigue the audience too. This time it's also special as my leading man is not just an actor onset but also the producer! Cannot be more happy that Vidyut’s and my vision match. I hope & pray we Crakk it as happy partners in cinema and crime.”

Crakk- Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, and is written and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on 23rd February 2024.