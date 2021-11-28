Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh dance on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' set, unseen BTS pics go viral

From the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have surfaced online. For quite some time, the two had been filming in New Delhi. The photos were taken at the Qutub Minar in Delhi.

Ranveer Singh wore a white classic suit in the photos, while Alia Bhatt wore a white floral saree. The duo is seen sprinting together and dramatically posing at the monument in photos that have appeared online.

See viral pics from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' here-

Director Karan Johar discusses the scene with Alia and Ranveer in a few behind-the-scenes photos. Fans also posted photos from the sets of Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Farah Khan, the choreographer, was also photographed.

After a five-year hiatus, Karan Johar returns to directing with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, his last film as a director, was released in 2016. After ‘Gully Boy’, this is Alia and Ranveer's second collaboration. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's oldest son, is one of the project's assistant directors.