Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist attacked by leopard in Mumbai, hospitalised

Shravan Vishwakarma, the makeup artist of the upcoming actioner, was riding his bike when the incident happened in Film City, Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:31 PM IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan/File photo

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's makeup artist named Shravan Vishwakarma was recently attacked by a leopard in the Film City, Mumbai. He was riding on his bike when the incident happened and is now being treated in a hospital.

Talking about the incident, the makeup artist told Aaj Tak, "I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little further from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of there quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig. My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don't remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor."

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) requested the government to look seriously into such leopard attacks that happen in the Film City. He said to the channel, "Realising the seriousness of the matter, I have also tagged the Chief Minister and told them that such an incident has happened many times. As the President of All India Cine Workers, I demand to know who will guarantee the safety from the leopard that comes again and again in Film City, where thousands of shoots take place. I want the government to pay attention to this matter. Film City has been built on three hundred acres. If you visit here at night, there is no facility of even street lights. There is a lack of lights and because of this accidents are happening continuously. The matter is near the helipad area, where the shooting of Akshay's film was going on."

Talking about Akshay and Tiger's film, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the main antagonist in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The names of the leading ladies haven't been announced yet. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2023 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki at the box office.

