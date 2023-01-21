Akshay Kumar asks Tiger Shroff to remember this important thing as they begin shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff began shooting for their upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Mumbai on Saturday, January 21. As the two actors shared the photos from the muhurat ceremony on their social media handles, the two also pulled each other's legs.

"A film I’ve been most eager to start #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! Adding to the adrenaline rush is my Chote @tigerjackieshroff Hey Chote, you better remember during the shoot that you were born the year I started my career", wrote Akshay. Replying to him, Tiger captioned the same photos, "Bade I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me! And the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today!".

In the two photos that the actors uploaded, Akshay and Tiger were seen making action poses in the first click and were seen with the director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Jackky Bhagnani in the second picture. All four gentlemen looked stylish in black outfits.

Jackky even penned a lengthy note of gratitude thanking the two actors, the director, and his father Vashu Bhagnani for believing in him to produce the film under their banner Pooja Entertainment. He wrote, "After months of toiling, dreaming and strategizing, we are ready to begin this massive ambitious journey. Truly humbled and honoured to stand alongside my ‘Bade’ and ‘Chhote’ without their nod my dream to achieve this wouldn’t have come true. @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff I’m overwhelmed and it’s a moment of immense pride and joy for us at Pooja Entertainment. Love, adore and respect these two and I can’t wait for the audiences to see what we have in store."

"Wouldn’t have been possible without our captain @aliabbaszafar! He is ready to now bestow his magic on ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’, our biggest and most ambitious project! So thankful to my Dad @vashubhagnani for believing and backing us and to my entire team and everybody associated with this film. Can’t wait to roll on this one", the actor-producer concluded.

The Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the main antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The names of the leading ladies haven't been announced yet. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2023 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki at the box office.



