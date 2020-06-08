Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani's 'Good Newwz' to re-release in Dubai

Dubai is getting back to normal amid coronavirus crisis with malls and multiplexes opening up for the public. One of the films which released was Dulquer Salmaan starrer Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Now Hindi film, Good Newwz is all set to get re-released in Dubai on June 11, 2020. The film directed by debutant Raj Mehta stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Talking about the re-release, Akshay said in a statement, "Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again."

He also shared an Instagram post which read as "The Batras are waiting to meet you again! #GoodNewwz is all set to re-release in #Dubai on 11th June, see you there! #StaySafe #StayEntertained @kareenakapoorkhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @raj_a_mehta @somenmishra @zeestudiosofficial @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeestudiosintl @vibz1380 @zeemusiccompany"

While Apoorva Mehta stated, "For long, theatrical releases every week had been the reason for joy and celebrations for moviegoers and the film industries worldwide. Going through these unprecedented times, the possibility of theatre releases seemed like a distant dream. And today we are extremely excited and overjoyed to support Dubai, as it begins its journey to normalcy and open theatre viewing for the public. I am certain that Good Newwz will bring the right dose of entertainment on the big screen and hopeful respite for the people in Dubai."