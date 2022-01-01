Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa sizzles in black outfit, fans are all hearts

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa has been making headlines with her style statement these days. Social media users love watching her videos and seeing her pictures on the Internet.

On Saturday (January 1), one of her fan pages dropped her beautiful picture on Instagram. In no time, the picture went viral. One of her fans wrote, “Beautiful and cute hot and gorgeous like mother.” A number of people dropped fire emojis under the post.

Take a look:

Earlier, Nysa was recently spotted with a friend when she was coming out from a popular Mumbai eatery. She was wearing a simple white dress and was looking gorgeous.

Recently, according to Hindustan Times, Kajol talked about Nysa and Ajay while speaking to Twinkle Khanna. She stated, “I have to say that Ajay is very, very, very hands-on. Like, if I have to get up at 7 with Yug for school, half the times he will get up, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. I don’t have to get up every day. Now, when he’s working out, he sits with him for his classes. He spends a lot of time with the kids; he’s very hands-on.”

She further said, “If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that.”