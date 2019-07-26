Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now part of Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, courtesy Madame Tussauds Sydney

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been part of Madame Tussauds since a long time. The actress was even associated with Madame Tussauds New York, London and Sydney. Her wax statue, which replicated the actress' Cannes look, has now entered a special section in Madame Tussauds Sydney, Australia.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's statue has been shifted from Madame Tussauds New York to Lights, Camera, Bollywood section of Madame Tussauds Sydney. There the actress has joined Shah Rukh Khan and the iconic DDLJ train. She in fact stands right between Shah Rukh Khan, the train and Priyanka Chopra flaunting her engagement ring.

Sharing the exciting announcement, Madame Tussauds Sydney took to Instagram and wrote, "We are excited to announce that Aishwarya Rai has joined co-star Shah Rukh Khan in our new Lights, Camera, Bollywood experience! Make sure to snap a selfie with these Bollywood superstars as you learn to dance and act alongside them!"

In a statement, Mark Connolly, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Sydney said, "We're excited to announce that Aishwarya Rai has joined the Madame Tussauds family and will be here for a limited time only. She is one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India and we know she'll be a big hit with Bollywood fans."

"The Lights, Camera, Bollywood experience opened in April and is one of the most energetic and loved experiences by our guests. It truly depicts the vibrant life backstage on a Bollywood movie production set and we love seeing the fun that our visitors have when they learn how to master a Bollywood dance routine or star in an iconic film scene, including DDLJ! With the new addition of Aishwarya Rai featuring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, we're confident there will be a lot more selfies snapped in the Bollywood zone," he added.

"The pose of the figure is based on her red carpet look at the Robin Hood film premiere at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in May 2010 and we think it looks spot on! She is only in Sydney until January 2020 so be sure to catch her before she jets back off to Madame Tussauds New York!" concluded Mark.