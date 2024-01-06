Abhishek Kumar returns to Bigg Boss 17 after getting evicted by Ankita Lokhande? Here's what we know

As per The Khabri, Abhishek Kumar, who was eliminated for slapping Samarth Jurel, has returned to the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar returns to Bigg Boss house. A day after Abhishek was evicted by Ankita Lokhande, for slapping Samarth, he was brought back into the show by Salman Khan. As per the tweet by The Khabri, on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman schools Samarth Jurel for provoking Abhishek to an extreme level, and called him equally wrong in the scenario.

Later, Salman bashes Ankita Lokhande for being biased and one-sided while announcing punishment for Abhishek. The host questions Ankita and other housemates for keeping silent on Samarth's absurd behaviour.

How Abhishek returns to the Bigg Boss house

As per the information provided by The Khabri, housemates were asked to raise their hands if they wanted Abhishek back in the house. Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Ankita Lokhande raised their hand in support of Abhishek, and he was called back into the house.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan can be seen bashing the housemates for not asking Samarth to stop provoking Abhishek. He also slammed Chintu for crossing the boundary and provoking someone on his mental health, on Weekend Ka Waar. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande who is the new captain of the house has evicted Abhishek from the house for slapping Samarth.

Social media users have been reacting to the promo. Social media users have been reacting to the promo. One of them wrote, “Salman Khan BASHING HMs, A very satisfying Moment.” The second one said, “Tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17 seems dramatic with Ankita's eviction decision and Salman Khan addressing conflicts. The show always keeps the audience on the edge of their seats!” The third one said, “Dil mai sukoon mil gaya ek ek ko karma milega jis jis ne abhishek ko rulaya hai or oske fans ko.” If Abhishek has returned, someone else will be evicted this week. Let's see who will bid goodbye to the show.