Aadar Jain addresses wedding rumours with Tara Sutaria

A report about Aadar Jain and girlfriend Tara Sutaria has been making the rounds. It states that the couple is ready to take the next step - get married. The report had quoted a person close to the Kapoor family, stating that Aadar is a family man and wants to settle down with Tara soon.

However, the actor's spokesperson has denied the news sharing, "These stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment’s Hello Charlie."

While they might still take time to get married, Aadar and Tara are definitely setting couple goals each time they step out. More recently, Jain was seen dropping off Sutaria to her home. He was papped by the media personalities while doing so.

During the lockdown, Aadar and Tara also indulged in a little social media PDA. When Tara shared a polaroid selfie of her on Instagram, Aadar shared a comment where he decalred how much he misses her.

Tara, like Alia, was also a part of Kapoor family Raksha Bandhan. Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared images from the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, while Aadar will be caught up with 'Hello Charlie', Tara Sutaria is working on the remake of RX100 and 'Ek Villain 2'. She has joined the second installment along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.