Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai 3 may not happen: Find out why

Arshad Warsi essayed the role of Circuit.

The second part of the popular Munna Bhai series, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, hit theatres in 2006. Since then, movie enthusiasts have been waiting for the third movie of the franchise. However, now it seems like their wish will not come true anytime soon.

Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai 3

In a recent interview with India Today, Arshad Warsi was asked about the third Munna Bhai film. He said, “Munna Bhai 3 may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.”

Why the film is not taking place

Sharing the reason why the movie will not be happening, the Asur actor explained, “The thing is, Raju [Hirani] is insanely a perfectionist. He has three scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 percent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say ‘main kar raha ho, ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’ (I am doing it, let the script get fixed, I don't like this, I don't like that). Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

The Munna Bhai series

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has helmed both installments in the Munna Bhai franchise — Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. While Sanjay Dutt was seen as Munna Bhai in both movies, Arshad Warsi essayed the role of Circuit. Seeing the audience's response to the movies, the third part titled Munna Bhai Chale America’ was reported to be in the making. The venture was shelved after Sanjay Dutt was jailed for illegal possession of weapons in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt join forces

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt will once again be seen collaborating for a yet-to-be-titled drama. The first look of the flick was released back in January. Both the actors were seen behind bars in the poster for the movie helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev.