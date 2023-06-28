Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Serbia album screams fun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared some sneak peeks of her time. (Credits: Instagram)

After 'The Family Man', Samantha Ruth Prabhu has signed up to lead another Hindi web series, 'Citadel'. She will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan in the much-awaited show. The 'Yashoda' star was recently in Belgrade, Serbia for the shoot for Raj & DK's directorial. Well, the diva decided to stay back in Serbia even after the schedule was wrapped up. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared some sneak peeks of her time there.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Belgrade diaries

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, giving fans an insight into her Belgrade trip. In the photograph, she can be seen adorably holding a black kitten, wrapped around her arms. Meanwhile, the second pic features Raj & DK, and Himank Duvurru smiling at the camera. Next, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared videos of the clay art named The Red-hair Goddess and people from the streets of Belgrade.

The 'Super Deluxe' star also posted a still enjoying a hot drink while her friends had a beer. She can also be seen reading the restaurant menu. Last, but not least, the post further included a clip where the stunner can be seen serenaded by a group of singers. Well, if this Instagram update is any hint, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the most of her time in Serbia.

How netizens react

Fans wait with bated breath for every post of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and this time as well, they flooded the comment section with remarks such as, "The amount of happiness that u give us just by posting something is what we need thank u for just existing somewhere and making us happy", and "After a much 1 week or more break we got a bunch of pictures to make our day even happier. Hope you are doing good Sam. Sending lots of love and big big hugs"

What Samantha Ruth Prabhu is up to next?

Apart from 'Citadel', Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in romantic entertainer, 'Kushi' by Shiva Nirvana. She will be seen alongside 'Liger' actor Vijay Deverakonda in her next. Prior to this, they have shared the screen space in the 2018 biopic 'Mahanati'.