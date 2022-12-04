Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

THIS digitally modified Toyota Innova Hycross is an adventure-ready MPV

Watch this video to get a feel for the Toyota Innova Hycross, an MPV that was recently unveiled in India and is ready for any kind of adventure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

THIS digitally modified Toyota Innova Hycross is an adventure-ready MPV
Screen Grab

Innova Hycross, which has recently been revealed in India, comes in an all-new design, platform, and cabin. Featured Innova Hycrosses only have petrol cars. The hybrid drivetrain is a big part of the Innova Hycross's popularity in India, but the car's design is also essential. After all, it's not the conventional MPV layout with the driver's compartment at the front. The third-generation Innova's design takes cues from sport utility vehicles. 

Digital artist Shoeb R Kalania's concept for an elevated SUV, the Toyota Innova Hycross Adventure Edition, is a prime example.

The artist has posted a video of the same on his channel on YouTube, and it is both visually pleasing and functional. As for the exterior, the Innova Hycross's grille has been modified to take cues from the TRD-spec 4Runner, making for a fairly daring new look up front. Similar to the FJ Cruiser, it will have the "TOYOTA" brand. In addition, bash plates and auxiliary lights have been added to the bumper to make it more suitable for use on unpaved roads.

The MPV retains its original profile, albeit it now has a roof box and a mountainous decal on its doors. New black alloy wheels with AT tyres are seen here to further emphasise the SUV aesthetic. The d-pillar has also been concealed to make the roof seem to float. However, the designer has omitted the back view. However, it is reasonable to expect that Toyota will also modify the tail in some way for its upcoming Adventure Edition.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift, Wagon R get discounts up to Rs 52,000, check December deals

The Innova Hycross, with its front-wheel-drive architecture, will likely hit dealership lots sometime in the first few months of 2023. Both a robust hybrid engine and a normally aspirated petrol engine will be available. The former will help keep pricing stable, while the latter will provide Hycross purchasers a significant advantage due to the vehicle's reduced operating expenses.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.