Ola S1 Pro faces another snag, front suspension fails soon after delivery

It has been claimed that just six days after delivery, the front axle of a brand new Ola S1 Pro failed.

Even though Ola Electric's scooters may have had tremendous success on the Indian market, a significant number of customers continue to report a wide variety of problems with their electric scooter that they purchased. In the most recent series of failures, a brand new Ola S1 Pro premium electric scooter was delivered to its owner with a damaged front fork due to quality control issues.

Sanjeev sent this information along with some photos of the scooter to the Facebook page Ola Electric Public Group. Images reveal his red S1 Pro with a damaged front suspension. He said that it occurred after he began using the scooter about his community.

This problem has been discussed on the internet before. There have been previous complaints of front suspension failure due to impact with a pothole or speed bump. Naturally, this poses a serious risk.

Ola Electric has already received a lot of criticism for having quality difficulties with their scooters. Many bugs and software flaws were addressed in a manufacturer-pushed software upgrade and in MoveOS 2. Also, there are still issues with the construction quality, such as loose rubber mats and gaps between panels.

They are now working on releasing MoveOS 3 for their electric scooters. It will be introduced on Diwali, this year. Ola has begun sharing teasers of the features that will be released with the upgrade. There will be a "Party mode" with "acceleration" noises. Ola might potentially introduce a cheaper electric scooter and accessories.