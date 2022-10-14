Ola S1 Pro faces another snag, front suspension fails soon after delivery

Headlines

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

GST Council likely to finalise modalities for taxing online gaming, casinos on Wednesday

Haryana violence: Mobile internet suspended in Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi; 44 FIRs registered so far

Vijay Varma has hilarious reaction to reports of Tamannaah Bhatia owning 'Rs 2 crore diamond ring': 'Mera naam kyun...'

Panchak August 2023: Know date, time, significance, more here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DU UG Admissions 2023: First merit list released, over 85,000 shortlisted; know how to check here

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

GST Council likely to finalise modalities for taxing online gaming, casinos on Wednesday

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

Health benefits of sleeping on your left side

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

DU UG Admissions 2023: First merit list released, over 85,000 shortlisted; know how to check here

Do you want to see the "Sturgeon Moon," first supermoon of August? know all details here | Space

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Brutally Trolled For Bashing Elvish Yadav, Netizens Call Him Biased

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

Vijay Varma has hilarious reaction to reports of Tamannaah Bhatia owning 'Rs 2 crore diamond ring': 'Mera naam kyun...'

Karan Johar opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'I needed it to be a peck'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Ola S1 Pro faces another snag, front suspension fails soon after delivery

It has been claimed that just six days after delivery, the front axle of a brand new Ola S1 Pro failed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even though Ola Electric's scooters may have had tremendous success on the Indian market, a significant number of customers continue to report a wide variety of problems with their electric scooter that they purchased. In the most recent series of failures, a brand new Ola S1 Pro premium electric scooter was delivered to its owner with a damaged front fork due to quality control issues.

Sanjeev sent this information along with some photos of the scooter to the Facebook page Ola Electric Public Group. Images reveal his red S1 Pro with a damaged front suspension. He said that it occurred after he began using the scooter about his community.

This problem has been discussed on the internet before. There have been previous complaints of front suspension failure due to impact with a pothole or speed bump. Naturally, this poses a serious risk.

Ola Electric has already received a lot of criticism for having quality difficulties with their scooters. Many bugs and software flaws were addressed in a manufacturer-pushed software upgrade and in MoveOS 2. Also, there are still issues with the construction quality, such as loose rubber mats and gaps between panels.

Also, Read: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Alturas G4 available with up to Rs 2 lakh discount this Diwali

They are now working on releasing MoveOS 3 for their electric scooters. It will be introduced on Diwali, this year. Ola has begun sharing teasers of the features that will be released with the upgrade. There will be a "Party mode" with "acceleration" noises. Ola might potentially introduce a cheaper electric scooter and accessories.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is RPF constable Chetan Kumar, hailing from UP, allegedly short-tempered, killed 4 people on Jaipur-Mumbai train?

Inside Gautam Singhania's residence worth Rs 6000 crore, 2nd most expensive home after Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Meet the 12-year-old millionaire CEO who retired on her birthday

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE