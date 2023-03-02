Search icon
MG Motor India announces names of its upcoming smart EV

As per MG Motor India, the ‘Comet’ will be a compact car for congested urban cities with skyrocketing fuel costs, sparse parking spaces, and increasing pollution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

MG Motor India unveils name of upcoming smart EV

MG Motor India has announced the name of its upcoming Smart EV as ‘Comet’. The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race. MG Motor India’s current portfolio includes vehicles such as the Hector which was named after a World War II fighter British biplane built in the late 1930s. Similarly, the Gloster is named after a prototype jet-engine aircraft that was made in Britain and first flown in 1941.

As per MG Motor India, the ‘Comet’ will be a compact car for congested urban cities with skyrocketing fuel costs, sparse parking spaces, and increasing pollution. Electric vehicles can help reduce environmental impact, save costs, and offer convenience as well as comfort. MG claims that ‘Comet’ goes a step further to achieve this goal by providing seamless mobility, which is connected, automatic, electric and shared.

According to Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where New Age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us.”

