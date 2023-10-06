Meet IIT graduate Ramkripa Ananthan, woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, now designing Ola EVs

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Meet IIT graduate Ramkripa Ananthan, woman who designed new Mahindra Thar, now designing Ola EVs

Mahindra ticked all the right boxes with the 2nd-gen Thar and the credit for that goes to the team behind it that was led by an IIT Bombay alumna Ramkripa Ananthan, who is also known as Kripa Ananthan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest companies in the world and these sharp minds have given us a few of the most popular products of the past few decades. One such product designed by an IIT Bombay alumna is ruling over the lifestyle SUV market of India since the launch of the new gen model. The vehicle we are talking about is the iconic Mahindra Thar which is one of most desired SUVs in the country. Since the launch of its 2nd-gen model, the Mahindra Thar has scaled new heights. Although Mahindra Thar has a really long legacy, it is currently more popular than ever as the old-gen model had a few key things missing that was hindering it from becoming a people’s favourite. Mahindra ticked all the right boxes with the 2nd-gen Thar and the credit for that goes to the team behind it that was led by an IIT Bombay alumna Ramkripa Ananthan, who is also known as Kripa Ananthan.

Ramkripa Ananthan is a known face in the automotive industry and she is currently working as Head of Design at Ola Electric. She has helped Mahindra revolutionise the SUV segment with three popular Mahindra products - Mahindra Thar, Mahindra XUV 700 and Mahindra Scorpio. Ananthan also designed a personal vehicle portfolio by introducing the Mahindra XUV 300 compact SUV and the Marazzo MPV that were conceptualised along with international teams based in Ssangyong and MANA.

Ramkripa Ananthan completed her Mechanical Engineering degree from Birla Institute of Technology and after completing her Master of Design programme from IIT Bombay, she got placed at Mahindra and Mahindra Limited. Ananthan started her career in 1997 as an interior designer at Mahindra. In 2005, she was appointed as Head of Design and in that role she designed the popular Mahindra XUV 500 SUV. After almost 10 years in that role, Ramkripa Ananthan was promoted to the role of Chief Designer after which she recreated iconic designs for three products- Thar, XUV 700, and Scorpio.

After her brief stint of 2 years at that role, she left to set up her own design studio called the KRUX Studio. The KRUX Studio has so far unveiled a micro-mobility concept vehicle called the Two2 that has been created using upcycled parts. Ananthan has also joined Ola Electric as Head of Design. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

Watch: Ravi Shastri outwits Babar Azam with 'Biryani' query, Pakistan captain reaction goes viral

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE