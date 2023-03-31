Maruti Suzuki stops Alto 800 production in India: Report

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The Alto 800, the entry-level vehicle produced by Maruti Suzuki India, has been discontinued, according to Auto Today. As a result of the switch to Stage 2 BS6 regulations in April 2023, numerous models of cars will be phased out during the month of April. Maruti Suzuki has already spoken out, saying that the entry level hatchback market, albeit sizable and in decline, will be negatively affected by new regulations.

Due to the low sales volumes in the entry-level hatchback market, it was not financialy feasible to modify the Alto 800 to meet the BS6 Phase 2 criteria that would be enforced as of April 1.

In FY16, the entry-level hatchback class accounted for around 15% of the market and sold over 450,000 vehicles. With projected volumes of about 250,000 units in FY23, the margin is less than 7%.

The Alto 800 may be had for anywhere between Rs 3,54,000 to Rs 5,13,000, as stated on Maruti's website (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Now that it has been discontinued, the Alto K10, priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) will serve as the company's entry-level vehicle.

The Alto 800 is powered by a 796cc petrol engine that produces 48PS of max power and 69Nm of max torque. It's also available with compressed natural gas. In CNG mode, the numbers decrease to 41PS and 60Nm for power and torque, respectively. There is just a 5-speed manual gearbox available.

The year 2000 saw the introduction of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 in India. Up to 2010, Maruti has sold 1,800,000 of the cars. The Alto K10 was released to the public in 2010. From 2010 until the present, the automaker has sold 1.7 million Alto 800s and 950 thousand Alto K10. Around 4,450,000 units are produced annually under the Alto label.