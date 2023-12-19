Headlines

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors revealed in spy shots, expected to launch in…

Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs sold in India. As the company is gearing up for the launch of the new Mahindra Thar 5-door in India, the sight of SUV under heavy camouflage is becoming common. The Mahindra Thar 5-door will make its debut in 2024 and most of the details about the SUV’s exterior have been revealed but new spy images have given us a glimpse of the cabin. Spy images revealed that the 2024 Mahindra Thar will get optional sunroof and a pair of speakers mounted on the roof as seen on the Scorpio-N and XUV700.

The new Thar also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the current model which features a 7-inch head unit. Apart from this, the SUV also appears to have a new steering wheel and redesigned front seats.

The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

