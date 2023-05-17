Hyundai Exter SUV safety features revealed ahead of launch in India

Hyundai Exter SUV

Hyundai Exter SUV will be launched in India in the coming weeks and ahead of the debut the company has revealed the safety features that the car will sport. The Hyundai Exter SUV will be the smallest SUV in the company’s portfolio that also includes Alcazar, Tucson, Creta and others. The Exter will get 6-airbags as standard fitment.

Exeter will have 26 safety features available across all variants and as an option on entry trims (E & S). These include 1st in Segment features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control). Further, Hyundai Exter boasts of standard safety features like 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm and many more.

HMI has equipped Hyundai Exter with over 40 advanced safety features that include headlamp escort function, auto headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera. Additionally, Hyundai Exter offers segment first safety features such as dashcam with dual camera, TPMS (Highline) and burglar alarm.

Customers can now book Hyundai Exter at Hyundai dealerships across India by paying Rs 11,000. HMI will offer the Hyundai Exter in 5 trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. The SUV will get a new ‘Ranger Khaki’ colour option as well. Hyundai Exter is equipped with 3 powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission.