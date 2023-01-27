2023 Toyota Innova Crysta with diesel engine unveiled, booking open

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta

After launching the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV in India, the company has now started to accept booking for the new 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta for Rs 50,000. For those who are unaware, the Toyota Innova Hycross only comes with petrol engine options and buyers keen to buy a diesel powered MPV will have to go with the new Toyota Innova Crysta. Toyota has not yet revealed the prices of the updated Innova Crysta, however it is expected that the company will officially launch the vehicle in the coming days.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta is quite similar to its predecessor but it gets a new and upright front chin. It gets redesigned fog lamp enclosures and more prominent front grille that offers it a dominating presence. Apart from this, almost everything in the new Toyota Innova is the same as the old one.

Under the hood, the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta will be powered by the same 2.4-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The company is not offering automatic transmission option with the new Innova Crysta. Customers will have the options to pick from four trims - G, GX, VX and top-spec ZX. The top of the line Toyota Innova Crysta will be available in 7-seat layout only, apart from this, the other variants will be available with either seven- or eight-seat layouts.

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Innova Crysta comes with multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat adjustment, 8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay among other features.