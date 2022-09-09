Headlines

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, range, launch date and more

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will Mahindra's first electric SUV and it will stack against the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be unveiled for the Indian market today. The Mahindra XUV 400 EV will be the company’s first electric SUV and it will stack against the likes of Tata Nexon SUV that has been dominating the segment for quite some time now. Although the company has not confirmed any detail about the EV, it has teased the car in a video ahead of the launch. If rumours are to be believed, the new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be priced at around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 400 EV Indian unveil event will begin at 7:30pm and the company will livestream the event on its YouTube handle. You can also catch all the live action from the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil event here.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil: Design

Earlier it was rumoured that the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be based on the Mahindra XUV300, however recent leaks suggest that the upcoming EV will be longer than four metres and it will be based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. 

In terms of looks, the Mahindra XUV400 is expected to get a completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The electric SUV is also rumoured to get reprofiled tail-lamps and tailgate. 

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil: Features

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is expected to feature Mahindra’s AdrenoX connected car technology. The car is also said to be equipped with ADAS safety features as seen in the popular Mahindra XUV 700.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV Indian unveil: Range

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV400 is said to be powered by a single front-wheel-drive electric motor that will make around 150hp. The car is expected to come with two battery pack options that will reportedly help the car to get a range of up to 400kms on a single charge.

LIVE BLOG

  • 09 Sep 2022, 11:24 AM

    Part of the Mahindra EV iconic brand XUV recently announced in the UK, the XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish, giving it a distinctive presence on the road.

  • 09 Sep 2022, 10:57 AM

    The Mahindra Group has committed to being Net Zero carbon by 2040, and electric vehicles have a major role to play in this endeavour. Other than introducing a world-class electric SUV range under the Born Electric vision, the group is also supplementing it with access to an extensive fast charging infrastructure in the country and charger options with the product.

     

  • 09 Sep 2022, 10:30 AM
  • 09 Sep 2022, 09:55 AM

    Powered by global technology leaders, the XUV400 comes equipped with high precision micro controllers for critical parts such as smart vehicle control unit and battery management system with highest level of safety compliance according to global standards.

  • 09 Sep 2022, 09:47 AM

    Built in collaboration with global partners from South Korea, the XUV400 leverages their strengths across various segments – an advanced tech eco-system for speed and expertise – including calibration, system integration and vehicle validation.

  • 09 Sep 2022, 09:26 AM

    The XUV 400 is designed to stand out on Indian roads and comes with a signature trim accent in sophisticated satin copper finish. It rides on high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

  • 09 Sep 2022, 09:09 AM

    When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

     

  • 09 Sep 2022, 08:36 AM

    A full charge delivers an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells, which offer longevity as well as quick charging – it takes only 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger.

  • 09 Sep 2022, 08:22 AM

    The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is the first Indian make passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment as it attains the 100 kmph mark from standstill in a mere 8.3 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 150 kmph. 

  • 09 Sep 2022, 08:21 AM

    Operating in the C-segment SUV category, the XUV400 is 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm, which offers its occupants not only excellent cabin space and legroom to luxuriate in but also best-in class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof).

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:23 PM

    On the reveal of Mahindra’s first electric SUV, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers. The market too is extremely receptive for a clean, enjoyable and capable vehicle, and we foresee stupendous growth in the category. The XUV400’s class-leading acceleration delivers an adrenaline rush, while its exceptional range offers anxiety-free drives. On the eve of the World EV Day 2022, we are proud to present to India’s young trendsetters the fun and fast XUV400.”

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:22 PM

    Deliveries of the XUV400 are scheduled to begin from end of January 2023. Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 16 cities viz. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:21 PM

    Test drives for the new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will begin from December 2022 and bookings will commence from first week of January 2023 at both Mahindra dealerships as well as online.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:19 PM

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be available in five exciting colours: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone roof option in Satin Copper finish.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:18 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:16 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:16 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:15 PM

    The new EV comes with exclusive copper inserts and piano-black, diamond cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment. The SUV also sports electric tail lamps with Satin Copper inserts.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:13 PM

    Mahindra has not yet revealed the price or launch date of the new XUV 400 EV, however it is expected that we may be able to see the new SUV on Indian streets in the coming months.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:11 PM

    The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. The electric vehicle is measured at around 4.2 meters in length and it will offer more space when compared to the 3,995mm long XUV300. 

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:07 PM

    The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with six-airbags, best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, disc brakes on every wheel, rear-view camera and several other Mahindra features. The car misses out on the ADAS safety technology as seen on the Mahindra XUV 700.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:06 PM

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV unveiled, read all about it here - Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV unveiled, claimed to travel over 450kms on a single charge

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:59 PM

    Mahindra claims that the  Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV can deliver a range of up to 456 km in a single charge. The car comes with first in class drive modes with a unique combination of throttle regeneration and steering response - Fun, Fast, Fearless.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:52 PM

    The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor paired with a 39.4 kW battery pack. The EV delivers best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm which helps the SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds. The car has a top speed of 160 km/h.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:51 PM

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with all-black sporty interiors accentuated with satin-copper and blue back-lighting. The eSUV also features a large electric sunroof.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:48 PM

    The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV 17.78cm touchscreen with first-in-segment exclusive application for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. XUV400 comes equipped with Blue Sense+ mobile app with 60+ class leading connectivity features along with smartwatch connectivity.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:43 PM

    The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The car also features a copper twin peaks logo at the front. As per the company, it is the widest C-segment e-SUV. The new EV comes with exclusive copper inserts and piano-black, diamond cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment. The SUV also sports electric tail lamps with Satin Copper inserts.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:35 PM

    Mahindra XUV 400 is here. Mahindra has unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400 in India today. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. The electric vehicle is measured at around 4.2 meters in length and it will offer more space when compared to the 3,995mm long XUV300. 

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:32 PM

    The XUV 400 takes Mahindra’s legendary performance a notch higher still. Experience class-leading acceleration of 0-100km/h in a blistering 8.3 seconds, delivered with a best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm. 

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:22 PM

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV Indian unveil is underway.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:17 PM

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:07 PM

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil event will begin shortly.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 06:58 PM

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant of Mahindra XUV 400 is rumoured to priced at around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:01 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 06:53 PM

    It appears that Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will have aerodynamically designed 17-inch alloy wheels along with rain sensing wipers.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 06:49 PM

    Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV leaked images suggest that EV will borrow few of the design elements from its distant cousin SsangYong Tivoli.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 06:43 PM

    The electric motor in the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is expected to draw its power from a 50 kWh battery.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 06:38 PM

    The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will mark the beginning of a new inning of Mahindra in the electric vehicles segment.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 06:05 PM

    As per the reports, the new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will come with tons of features including electric sunroof, digital instrumental cluster, dual-zone climate control system, and many more.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 06:28 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 06:04 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:48 PM

  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:44 PM

    Last month the company announced that the five upcoming electric vehicles will be sold under two brands – the XUV and the BE. The new range includes the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09 and the first four of these will be launched between 2024 and 2026.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:39 PM

    "Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles," Anand Mahindra said while unveiling the new INGLO platfrom for electric vehicles.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:35 PM

    As per the teaser video, the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be available in blue colour options.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:26 PM

  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:22 PM

    Although the compnay is gearing up to launch a new range of electric vehicles based on recently unveiled INGLO platfrom, it is worth noting that Mahindra XUV 400 EV is not part of that range.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:16 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:09 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 05:08 PM

    Mahindra recently unveiled five new electric SUVs that are based on the new INGLO electric architecture. The new SUVs shown by the company at the special Independence Day event will be launched in the coming years but you will also see a new electric SUV in the coming months too. 

