Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, range, launch date and more

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will Mahindra's first electric SUV and it will stack against the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be unveiled for the Indian market today. The Mahindra XUV 400 EV will be the company’s first electric SUV and it will stack against the likes of Tata Nexon SUV that has been dominating the segment for quite some time now. Although the company has not confirmed any detail about the EV, it has teased the car in a video ahead of the launch. If rumours are to be believed, the new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be priced at around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 400 EV Indian unveil event will begin at 7:30pm and the company will livestream the event on its YouTube handle. You can also catch all the live action from the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil event here.
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil: Design
Earlier it was rumoured that the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be based on the Mahindra XUV300, however recent leaks suggest that the upcoming EV will be longer than four metres and it will be based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021.
In terms of looks, the Mahindra XUV400 is expected to get a completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The electric SUV is also rumoured to get reprofiled tail-lamps and tailgate.
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil: Features
The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is expected to feature Mahindra’s AdrenoX connected car technology. The car is also said to be equipped with ADAS safety features as seen in the popular Mahindra XUV 700.
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV Indian unveil: Range
Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV400 is said to be powered by a single front-wheel-drive electric motor that will make around 150hp. The car is expected to come with two battery pack options that will reportedly help the car to get a range of up to 400kms on a single charge.
The Mahindra Group has committed to being Net Zero carbon by 2040, and electric vehicles have a major role to play in this endeavour. Other than introducing a world-class electric SUV range under the Born Electric vision, the group is also supplementing it with access to an extensive fast charging infrastructure in the country and charger options with the product.
A full charge delivers an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells, which offer longevity as well as quick charging – it takes only 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger.
On the reveal of Mahindra’s first electric SUV, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers. The market too is extremely receptive for a clean, enjoyable and capable vehicle, and we foresee stupendous growth in the category. The XUV400’s class-leading acceleration delivers an adrenaline rush, while its exceptional range offers anxiety-free drives. On the eve of the World EV Day 2022, we are proud to present to India’s young trendsetters the fun and fast XUV400.”
The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The car also features a copper twin peaks logo at the front. As per the company, it is the widest C-segment e-SUV. The new EV comes with exclusive copper inserts and piano-black, diamond cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment. The SUV also sports electric tail lamps with Satin Copper inserts.
Mahindra XUV 400 is here. Mahindra has unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400 in India today. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. The electric vehicle is measured at around 4.2 meters in length and it will offer more space when compared to the 3,995mm long XUV300.
"Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles," Anand Mahindra said while unveiling the new INGLO platfrom for electric vehicles.
Mahindra recently unveiled five new electric SUVs that are based on the new INGLO electric architecture. The new SUVs shown by the company at the special Independence Day event will be launched in the coming years but you will also see a new electric SUV in the coming months too.