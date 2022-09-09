Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, range, launch date and more

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will Mahindra's first electric SUV and it will stack against the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be unveiled for the Indian market today. The Mahindra XUV 400 EV will be the company’s first electric SUV and it will stack against the likes of Tata Nexon SUV that has been dominating the segment for quite some time now. Although the company has not confirmed any detail about the EV, it has teased the car in a video ahead of the launch. If rumours are to be believed, the new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV will be priced at around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 400 EV Indian unveil event will begin at 7:30pm and the company will livestream the event on its YouTube handle. You can also catch all the live action from the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil event here.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil: Design

Earlier it was rumoured that the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be based on the Mahindra XUV300, however recent leaks suggest that the upcoming EV will be longer than four metres and it will be based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021.

In terms of looks, the Mahindra XUV400 is expected to get a completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The electric SUV is also rumoured to get reprofiled tail-lamps and tailgate.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV India unveil: Features

The Mahindra XUV 400 EV is expected to feature Mahindra’s AdrenoX connected car technology. The car is also said to be equipped with ADAS safety features as seen in the popular Mahindra XUV 700.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV Indian unveil: Range

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV400 is said to be powered by a single front-wheel-drive electric motor that will make around 150hp. The car is expected to come with two battery pack options that will reportedly help the car to get a range of up to 400kms on a single charge.