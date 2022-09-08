Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV unveiled, claimed to travel over 450kms on a single charge

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 is here. Mahindra has unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400 in India today. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. The new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. The electric vehicle is measured at around 4.2 meters in length and it will offer more space when compared to the 3,995mm long XUV300. Mahindra has not yet revealed the price or launch date of the new XUV 400 EV, however it is expected that we may be able to see the new SUV on Indian streets in the coming months.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Design

The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The car also features a copper twin peaks logo at the front. As per the company, it is the widest C-segment e-SUV. The new EV comes with exclusive copper inserts and piano-black, diamond cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment. The SUV also sports electric tail lamps with Satin Copper inserts.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Features

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV 17.78cm touchscreen with first-in-segment exclusive application for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. XUV400 comes equipped with Blue Sense+ mobile app with 60+ class leading connectivity features along with smartwatch connectivity.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with all-black sporty interiors accentuated with satin-copper and blue back-lighting. The eSUV also features a large electric sunroof.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Range

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor paired with a 39.4 kW battery pack. The EV delivers best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm which helps the SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds. The car has a top speed of 160 km/h.

Mahindra claims that the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV can deliver a range of up to 456 km in a single charge. The car comes with first in class drive modes with a unique combination of throttle regeneration and steering response - Fun, Fast, Fearless.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV: Safety

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with six-airbags, best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, disc brakes on every wheel, rear-view camera and several other Mahindra features. The car misses out on the ADAS safety technology as seen on the Mahindra XUV 700.