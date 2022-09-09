Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400: See images

3/5

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV 17.78cm touchscreen with first-in-segment exclusive application for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. XUV400 comes equipped with Blue Sense+ mobile app with 60+ class leading connectivity features along with smartwatch connectivity.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV comes with all-black sporty interiors accentuated with satin-copper and blue back-lighting. The eSUV also features a large electric sunroof.