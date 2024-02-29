DNA TV Show: Why some countries, including Japan and Singapore, witnessing decline in population

The number of children born in Japan has declined by 5.1 per cent, which is the lowest in the last 8 years.

Today, the population of many countries is decreasing which is a concern for such countries. Due to the decreasing birth rate, a crisis of population imbalance has arisen in these countries. Countries like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea are troubled by the decreasing population.

The Singapore government is taking many steps to handle the population imbalance. Parents are given 10,000 Singapore dollars (around Rs 6 lakh) as a baby bonus. But despite this, the fertility rate and birth rate are falling, which has become the biggest problem in Singapore.

The rapid decline in the birth rate and the rapid increase in the number of old people are not just Singapore's problems, but Japan is also facing similar issues. Children are not being born in Japan. The Japanese government has released a report. In its report, it has told about the birthrate of 2023. The report states that the number of children born in Japan has declined by 5.1 per cent, which is the lowest in the last 8 years.

- In 2023, only 7.5 lakh were born in Japan.

- In 2022, 7.99 lakh were born

- In 2021, 8.11 lakh children were born.

- In 2020, 8.40 lakh children were born in Japan

Hence, that is, the birth rate in Japan is decreasing every year. But why are Japanese people not having children? In Japan, people in the age group of 20 to 40 are running away from family planning due to inflation and job-related concerns. There is pressure to send children to good schools and universities.

Because of the expenditure on education, people are avoiding having children. There are small apartments in big cities, which is why women do not want to expand their families. The trend of live-in relationships has also increased rapidly in Japan in the last several years. The youth living in live-in are living their life happily but they do not want to become parents.