Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Supreme Court declared Chandigarh mayor poll verdict

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's net worth, investments, brands, fees

Why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to have son Akaay's birth in London

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How Supreme Court declared Chandigarh mayor poll verdict

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's net worth, investments, brands, fees

Meaning of names of kids of star India cricketers

Zodiac signs of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay

Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

Why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to have son Akaay's birth in London

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: How Supreme Court declared Chandigarh mayor poll verdict

This would be the first time in history that the result of an election has been declared by Supreme Court.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor of Chandigarh. It set aside the January 30 mayor poll result. BJP had won the Chandigarh mayoral polls after the returning officer Anil Masih declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners.

This would be the first time in history that the result of an election has been declared by the apex court. Some people may feel that this is wrong. However, such power has been given to the top court in the Indian Constitution under Article 142. Under this Article, to do complete justice between the two parties, the court can take such measures for which there is no written provision. The Supreme Court has used this constitutional power to declare the results of the mayor election. 

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud admitted that the ballot papers were deliberately spoiled in the elections, which is illegal. According to the rules, ballot papers in mayor elections can become invalid only under three conditions.

  1. If the name of more than one candidate has been voted on one ballot paper
  2. If it is not clear on the ballot paper as to which candidate the vote has been given
  3. Any special mark has been made on the ballot paper

But the Supreme Court has accepted that these three things do not apply to those eight ballot papers. Returning officer himself marked with a cross sign on the ballot papers. Hence, the Chief Justice ordered to prosecution of Returning Officer Anil Masih.

The Supreme Court also admitted that if fresh elections are held, there is a fear of horse trading of councillors. The court has also cleared the constitutional reason for not holding re-elections. It said only votes were counted incorrectly in the entire election. Therefore, it would be wrong to cancel the entire election.

READ | Meet man who worked as civil servant for over 35 yrs, retired as IAS, now works in Rs 10043 crore company as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Expertifie's System Design Online Course Set to Propel Tech Aspirants to Success in 2024

Forex Fundamentals: From Basics to Advanced Trading Techniques

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child? Here's what we know

Maharani 3 trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti all set to take revenge, reclaim her status in ‘new Bihar’

UK PM Rishi Sunak imposes nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, watch his viral video that has drawn criticism

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE