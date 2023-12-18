Headlines

DNA TV Show: How is Pakistan linked to Dawood Ibrahim's alleged death?

How Pakistan plays a role in the news of Dawood Ibrahim's alleged death.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

On Monday, the news quickly went viral on social media in Pakistan. The news is that someone has tried to kill India's most wanted underworld Don, Dawood Ibrahim. News of India's most wanted underworld Dawood Ibrahim dead after being poisoned went viral on social media in Pakistan. 

News taking rounds in Pakistani media: 

  • Someone has poisoned Dawood Ibrahim
  • Dawood admitted to Karachi hospital
  • Dawood's condition is bad due to poison
  • No one except the doctor is allowed on the floor of the hospital where Dawood is undergoing treatment.

Although, the honesty in the news is not confirmed. But the way India's enemies have been eliminated in Pakistan in the last few months, there is a possibility that Dawood may also be the target of some network. The network is destroying India's enemies in Pakistan.

The reason for this is that Dawood is also included in the list of India's most wanted enemies. The enemies of India who were killed were associated with terrorist organizations and had caused harm to India in some way Or were they close to those terrorist leaders who are enemies of India?

On Sunday, another enemy of India was killed in Pakistan, news came that Habibullah, close to Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, was gunned down. Habibullah was involved in the Uri attack in 2016. From March 1, 2022, to December 2023, about 30 enemies of India have been killed in Pakistan.

The news of poisoning Dawood's food has come at a time when some unknown people in Pakistan are eliminating India's enemies one by one. There is a claim regarding India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim that he was given poison in his food at home. After which Dawood was admitted to a hospital in Karachi when his health deteriorated.

