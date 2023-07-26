Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 2700 crore IECC complex at Pragati Maidan today

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share on this day

DNA Special: Why India banned the export of rice, and how it will impact its citizens

Meet the youngest CEO in Tata Group who once headed Rs 1087 crore revenue company

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 2700 crore IECC complex at Pragati Maidan today

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share on this day

DNA Special: Why India banned the export of rice, and how it will impact its citizens

Motivational quotes by BTS' Jin, Jungkook

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA Special: Why India banned the export of rice, and how it will impact its citizens

The weather has changed many times in India, which has also affected the rice crop.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India is the largest exporter of rice in the world. It means people from many countries depend on Indian rice. But the Government of India (GOI) has banned the export of all types of raw rice except basmati rice. However, this decision has created a danger of increasing the prices of rice in countries around the world.

But why did India ban the export of all types of raw rice except basmati rice? The government took the decision to reduce the rising prices of rice in the country. Retail prices have increased by 11.5% in the last one year and 3% in the last month.

This time in India, the weather has changed many times, which has also affected the rice crop. Monsoon rains have been heavy in the rice-producing states of North India, while there are some parts of the country where the rainfall has been less this time. This unexpected weather change has affected the rice crop.

Due to heavy rains in North India, newly planted crops in Punjab and Haryana were damaged and many farmers had to replant. States like West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka have reduced paddy sowing. While West Bengal is a major paddy-producing state.

The share of non-basmati white rice in the total rice exported from the country is about 25 per cent. In 2022 also, the government had imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati white rice. But despite the imposition of export duty, the export had increased to 42.12 lakh metric tonnes in 2021-22. In the current financial year 2023-24, 15.54 lakh metric tonnes of rice of this variety have been exported during the period from April to June.

READ | Have written to leaders of Opposition in both Houses for discussion on Manipur: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha 

Whereas in the same period of the financial year 2022-23 i.e. April-June, 11.55 lakh metric tonnes of rice was exported. Ban on export of rice will benefit the people of India as it will bring down the prices. People will get relief from inflation.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Call us whatever you want...': Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi over his remarks on Opposition's INDIA alliance

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Byju's, lenders agree to amend terms of USD 1.2 billion loan by August 3

How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's ‘detailed scientific investigation’ at Varanasi mosque?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE