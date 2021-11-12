DNA Special: Salman Khurshid sees 'terrorism' in Hindutva?

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has compared Hindutva with terrorist organizations like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book, due to which, people belonging to Hinduism are furious. Today, we will tell you how Salman Khurshid has strengthened Narendra Modi in a bid to please Muslims ahead of the UP elections.

Have you ever seen a Hindu slitting someone's throat like ISIS? Or have you seen someone from the Hindu community as these Boko Haram terrorists? We are asking you these questions because Congress leader Salman Khurshid thinks so.

His new book is out, titled 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood In Our Times'. In Chapter Number Six, The Saffron Sky, of this book, it is written that "the Sanatan Dharma and Classical Hinduism known to sages and was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

It seems to us that Salman Khurshid has knowingly or unknowingly helped BJP a lot today. Hindu votes will be united in favour of the BJP and this will give strength to the Hindutva campaign. Salman Khurshid must have thought that he would try to appease Muslims by writing such a thing about Hindutva and Congress would get Muslim votes in the elections. But the truth is that now the Muslims of our country have understood which party benefits from such controversy. That is why Congress may not even have Hindu votes left or even get the votes of Muslims.

Congress has probably understood this damage and perhaps that is why Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has issued a written statement, in which he has said that even if we do not agree with the political idea of ​​Hindutva, comparing it with ISIS and Boko Haram is not only wrong on the basis of facts but it is an exaggeration, in which there is no merit.

Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram. But maybe he didn't do much research about it. ISIS is a terrorist organization that has so far killed more than 8,000 people worldwide. Between 2014 and 2018, this radical Islamic organization carried out about 150 terrorist attacks in 29 countries of the world, in which more than 2,000 people were killed. Boko Haram has also carried out more than a thousand terrorist attacks in the last 6 years, in which 10,000 people have lost their lives. But have you ever heard that the Hindu community carried out a suicide attack for the sake of religion?

Salman Khurshid is the same leader of Congress, who has said on many occasions in his life that terrorism has no religion. He made a similar statement in the year 2013 as well. And then in the year 2018 also, he had said that it would not be right to associate Islam with terrorism. But today, he associates Hindutva with terrorist organizations.

In India, this debate is very old whether Hindutva should be seen with Hindu religion or it should be considered limited to one idea. It is said that the word Hindutva was first used in the year 1892 by the famous Bengali litterateur Chandranath Basu in one of his books. And it was linked with the cultural importance of the Hindu religion. After him, in the year 1923, freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar popularized the word and also wrote a book called Hindutva. And maybe a certain section of our country hates the word Hindutva because they don't like Veer Savarkar.

But today these people, if they want, can understand the importance of the Hindu religion and Hindutva by a comment made by the Supreme Court in the year 1995. The Supreme Court had then said that Hindu religion and Hindutva is a way of life and to compare it with bigotry would be a mistake or a flaw. The court had also said that on the contrary, the word Hindutva should be used to encourage secularism. It is also mentioned in this book by Salman Khurshid.

In our country, such propaganda has been happening against the Hindu religion and Hindutva for Muslim appeasement. You will remember that in the year 2013, Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde had said that there is Hindu terrorism in India. Then many Congress leaders also supported it. Salman Khurshid had said after the 2008 Batla House encounter that Sonia Gandhi had tears in her eyes for the terrorists killed in this encounter. And today he has created another controversy by comparing Hindutva with terrorist organizations.