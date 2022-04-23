DNA Special: Know why Rajasthan Board Class 12th Political Science Exam paper is going viral

File Photo

If your children study in Rajasthan and if they do not know the history of Congress then they cannot pass in the exam. At present, 12th Class Board Exams are going on in Rajasthan and on April 21, there was an examination of Political Science.

In the question paper that the children got for this examination, out of 23, six questions were asked about the Congress party. In Rajasthan, the government of the Congress party is there.

This question paper was prepared by the Education Board of Rajasthan. That is, these examinations were not of the Central Board. These examinations were for the children studying under the education board of the state and this Education Board reports to the Congress Government of Rajasthan.

That is, if you want to pass Class 12th in Rajasthan with good marks, then it is necessary to praise the Congress.

We examined the question paper for you.

In the paper, in the first question, students were asked to briefly discuss the social and ideological alliance of the Congress. The second question asked was 'How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections?' In this question paper, one question also asked about the performance of Congress in 1984 but it failed to mention the 2014 and 2019 elections.

In this question paper, another question about congress was 'Which party dominated in the first three Lok Sabha elections held in India after independence?'

Notably, the Congress party had won all these three elections.

The fourth question was 'Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 general election, and what mandate did it get?'

The fifth question was who gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'.

Four options were given for this question, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, and Morarji Desai and the correct answer to this question is Indira Gandhi.

It was Indira Gandhi who gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao in the 1971 Lok Sabha elections.

And in this question paper, a question was also asked regarding the 1971 Lok Sabha elections.

That is, questions were asked in this question paper not only about the Congress party but the ones which glorify the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family. This means that in answering these questions, students will have to praise the ideology of the Congress party and its electoral performance.

The great thing is that nowhere in this the students were asked how many people had been imprisoned in the jails of India by Indira Gandhi during the Emergency. In this, no question was asked about the wrong decisions taken by Jawaharlal Nehru in the Indo-China war of 1962 and it did not include any question related to the 1984 Sikh riots which show that this was less of a question paper and more of Congress's citation.

These questions were asked to the students of class 12th, who after clearing this exam will enroll in college to pursue higher education.

The thing to understand is that what these children studied in school throughout the year and the answers they wrote in the examination will always be with them and a good image of the Congress party will remain in their minds.

As soon as they are 18 years old and they get the right to vote, then they will become voters of one party. That is, this matter is more serious than it seems. In fact, it is a business model to make these children their voters for which education is being used.