DNA Special: From Europe to India, the fast spreading obesity epidemic

Pic: AFP

There is a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which says that excessive hunger and the desire to eat only a few foods are bringing the people of Europe to the door of death. By ordering and eating something on the food delivery app throughout the day, obesity is increasing in people. This obesity is causing serious diseases. And the situation has worsened to such an extent that obesity is now being compared to the pandemic.

A report on obesity has also come to India. In which it has been said that whether it is Europe or India, obesity is becoming a big problem for the whole world.

Many years ago, hunger was a very big issue in India. They say that films are the mirror of society. In the fifties to seventies, hunger was at the heart of our films. The story of the film revolved around the bread. The hero of the film was shown struggling for bread. When there was a famine in the country, it was also portrayed in films. The moneylender who collected the grain and the thirster for the grain played important roles in these films. The politics of the country was also run on the slogans of bread, cloth and house. The death of someone from hunger was the news of the front page of the newspaper.

But now there is surplus grain in the country. We are also producing grains and sending them all over the world. There is no longer a death due to lack of food. Now people are dying because of eating too much. People are eating more than they need and gaining weight. After this, when diseases are accumulating in the body, they are running to the doctor and dietitian.

The report of the National Family Health Survey for the year 2019-21 states that the number of obese people in India has increased by 4 percent in the last five years. Obesity among women has increased to 24 percent, up from 20.6 percent in the last survey.

In the survey, 22.9 per cent of the men were found to be obese as compared to 18.9 per cent in the last survey. And people in cities rather than villages are getting fatter faster. In cities, 33.2 per cent people were found to be obese while in villages, 19.7 per cent were found to be obese.

READ | DNA Special: The significance of a British PM spinning Mahatma Gandhi’s Charkha

In this survey, no state of the country was found, where people have controlled obesity. Another most important thing that you will see is that people in cities are getting fatter than in villages. There is no comment on the causes of obesity in this survey.

Obesity is directly related to our eating habits. What are you eating, how you are eating and how much you are eating? It depends on whether you are fat or not. Apart from this, it is also that how much exercise or how much effort you do to digest the food. Usually, people eat twice a day and have breakfast once or twice a day. But nowadays, food items that come home on a phone call have spoiled the trend of eating and drinking.

From the variety of food apps in your mobile, you can ask for something at any time. A pizza and burger reach you in a little while from one of your mobile calls. After that, there is no calculation of how much you have eaten.

The WHO has conducted a survey in Europe and says that 60% of Europeans are very obese. That is, 6 out of every 10 people are very fat and overweight. 1 in every 3 children in Europe is very obese. Of these, 29 per cent are boys and 27 per cent are girls. Obesity is also increasing rapidly in children. 8% of children under the age of 5 are very obese. And this obesity is causing 1.2 million deaths every year in Europe which is 13 percent of the total deaths. Turkey is at number one in obesity, Malta is at number two and the UK is at number three.

According to the WHO, online food apps are also very popular behind the rapid fattening of people in Europe. According to this report, the habit of being busy on social media and gaming apps throughout the day is already taking people away from hard work. On this, by ordering something from the online food app, the obesity in people is increasing. And among those suffering from obesity are people of all ages. Children's being away from the game, getting fatter on it.

Generally, people's first choice in online order is junk food. Due to eating too much junk food, the combination of fats, sugar and salt in the body is also deteriorating. This is also one of the reasons why people in Europe are becoming increasingly obese.

WHO warns that by the year 2025, the disease of obesity could take the form of a coronavirus-like epidemic. It is highly feared that three years from today, the root of most of the diseases will be the obesity of your body. Obesity can lead to an increase of 2 million cancer patients annually. Obesity can be the main reason for the occurrence of 13 types of cancer in the body. In the coming time, obesity can be a bigger cause of cancer than smoking. Apart from this, obesity will further increase type two diabetes and heart diseases.