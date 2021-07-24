DNA Special: Comedy Nights with Congress

It is said that the name 'Pappu' was first given to Rahul Gandhi by Navjot Singh Sidhu. The irony is that the same Navjot Singh Sidhu, who left BJP and joined Congress four and a half years ago, has become the state president of Congress in Punjab today.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is almost 80 years old and Navjot Singh Sidhu's age is 57 years but people are saying that the new player of politics Navjot Singh Sidhu has defeated the strongest Captain of Congress.

There was a lot of uproar in Punjab on whether Sidhu should be made the state president of Congress. Captain Amarinder Singh also showed his displeasure.However, Sonia Gandhi was in the role of Third Umpire in this match and finally, the party accepted her decision as final and gave the responsibility of Congress in Punjab to Sidhu.

Today when Sidhu was crowned, he started batting on the stage itself, as if he was celebrating winning this match of politics.

Sidhu has told with his body language that now he will take the Congress forward in Punjab. That is, on the stage of comedy, Sidhu, who has used to say 'thoko tali', has done the same for his next innings in Punjab.

However, When it came to Captain Amarinder Singh, he also said that when Sidhu was not even born, he had joined the Indian Army and was posted on the border with China. Sidhu and Amarinder were together on the stage but the two leaders targeted each other in gestures.

Sidhu has been a popular cricket player. He has scored seven and a half thousand runs in One Day and Test matches. His average is 37 in One Day and 42 in Test matches. Sidhu is known in the world of politics for taking u-turns. First, he was in BJP, then went to Congress and in between, there was speculation of him going to Aam Aadmi Party.

He had started this U-Turn during his cricket days. It is said that in the year 1996, he had a fight with Mohammad Azharuddin on the tour of England, who was the captain of the team at that time. After this fight, Sidhu left the tour in the middle and came back. He even retired from cricket. But then after some time, he also reversed from retirement and started playing cricket again.

Assembly elections are due in Punjab next year. In the 2017 polls, Congress won 77 of the 117 seats in Punjab. That is, Congress got 18 seats more than the majority. Whereas both Akali Dal and BJP together could win a total of 18 seats.

The alliance of BJP and Akali has broken on the issue of farmers and both parties are looking weak in Punjab right now. Now, if the confrontation between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu weakens Congress too, then the Aam Aadmi Party will get the direct benefit.

The Aam Aadmi Party had won 20 assembly seats in the last election. However, last time Arvind Kejriwal made two big mistakes. First, he himself was dreaming that he would become the CM of Punjab and second, he had supported Khalistan.