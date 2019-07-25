It's a rainy week ahead for Gujarat; showers to get heavier

Spell of good rains continued in parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat on Wednesday. Heavy rains have been reported from south Gujarat in the evening. The weather department has predicted widespread rains in most parts of the state throughout the week, but the intensity of rain is likely to increase Sunday onwards. On Monday, in addition to south Gujarat and Saurashtra, parts of north Gujarat and Kutch are likely to receive heavy rains.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at a few places in all the districts of South Gujarat region and Daman Dadara Nagar Haveli; at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Amreli, Bhavnagar; at isolated places in the districts of Central Gujarat region namely Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda and in Kutch district.

Dry weather very likely in remaining districts of North Gujarat region and Saurashtra and Diu for the most of the week, India Meteorological Department said in a forecast.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 59 talukas recorded rains on Wednesday. Jalalpor in Navsari district topped with 80 mm rains and Navsari (68 mm) all between 6-8 pm on Wednesday, followed by Lathi (67 mm), Talala (56 mm), Thangadh (52 mm) and Savarkundla (50 mm).

Till Wednesday morning, the state had recorded 230.13 mm rains, which is 28% of the 30-year average of 816 mm rains.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad continued to wait for rains even as it battled rising humidity. On Wednesday, the city recorded showers that lasted a few minutes even as temperatures touched 40.5°C which is eight degrees above normal. This is the second time in July this year that the temperature has touched the highest in the last decade. The minimum temperature also touched 28.5°C which is three degrees above normal.

The met department has predicted the possibility of light rain in the next two days followed by three days of cloudy weather.

Ahmedabad city has only received 141 mm of its average rainfall of 793mm. This means almost two months into the monsoon season, the city has so far received only 17.78% of its average rainfall.

It should be noted that the district has so far received only 14.3% of its average rainfall of 695mm. In Ahmedabad district, the highest rainfall so far has been received by Dhandhuka which got 136 mm of rainfall although in percentage terms Detroj has received the highest rainfall. The taluka has got over 20% of its average rainfall so far.