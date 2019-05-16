Gujarat High Court asks govt to add rider as 'shrunk' applicants oppose hiring

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat High Court asks govt to add rider as 'shrunk' applicants oppose hiring

The court has directed the authorities to clarify in each appointment order that the appointment is subject to final outcome of the petitions pending before the high court

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 16, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to add a rider in the appointment letters of candidates declared successful for appointment as lok rakshak (constable) after multiple petitions questioning the state's move to continue with the recruitment process for 9,713 lok rakshak vacancies came up for hearing. 

The court has directed the authorities to clarify in each appointment order that the appointment is subject to final outcome of the petitions pending before the high court. The petitioners have contended that when their 'arbitrary' rejection under the recruitment process is already under challenge in the high court, the state ought not have gone ahead with the recruitment process, which otherwise would render their petitions infructuous.

Notably, the petitioners—all applicants who have been rejected in the physical standards test—had already approached the high court in April in which a notice was issued to the state government, Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board, and the director general of police. The authorities, instead of filing replies, sought time from the court and later went ahead with the recruitment process. The petitioners submitted to the court that the document verification list of the candidates was published on May 3 and the appointment process will be completed soon. They submitted that all this will be done while their main petitions remain pending in the high court.

Following the submissions, the single judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav again issued notice to the state government, Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board and director general of police, directing them to file their reply in the matter by June 11.

LOK RAKSHAK RECRUITMENT: HEIGHT OF THE MATTER

  • The petitioners were rejected in the physical standards test held as part of the recruitment process post the written test and physical efficiency test, which they had passed successfully. 
     
  • They claimed that although they had the required height and chest measurements for the applied positions, their candidature was rejected on the same ground. 
     
  • Interestingly, the candidates have claimed that they had passed the physical standards test in the previous years (2015 and 2017), then how can they be declared ineligible in the test in 2019. 
     
  • They have questioned the "arbitrary, illegal, and wrong" measurements taken during the test in 2019 and have argued that the government should clarify if their height and chest measurement had shrunk over the years.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This film earned Rs 1300 crore, it's not Sholay, Baahubali, Dangal, RRR, Pathaan, KGF 2, Mughal-e-Azam, 2.0, Gadar

'Ramayan is not your life...': Gangs of Wasseypur-fame Zeishan Quadri says writing in Prabhas' Adipurush was 'immature'

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 1: Chiranjeevi film fails to take grand opening, earns Rs 16.25 crore in India

Roastea Brews a Revolution: Unveils Super Power Coffee Infused with Ayurvedic Magic!

Independence Day 2023: How tribal hero Birsa Munda waged war against British, became Bihar’s youngest freedom fighter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE