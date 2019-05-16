Gujarat High Court asks govt to add rider as 'shrunk' applicants oppose hiring

The court has directed the authorities to clarify in each appointment order that the appointment is subject to final outcome of the petitions pending before the high court

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to add a rider in the appointment letters of candidates declared successful for appointment as lok rakshak (constable) after multiple petitions questioning the state's move to continue with the recruitment process for 9,713 lok rakshak vacancies came up for hearing.

The court has directed the authorities to clarify in each appointment order that the appointment is subject to final outcome of the petitions pending before the high court. The petitioners have contended that when their 'arbitrary' rejection under the recruitment process is already under challenge in the high court, the state ought not have gone ahead with the recruitment process, which otherwise would render their petitions infructuous.

Notably, the petitioners—all applicants who have been rejected in the physical standards test—had already approached the high court in April in which a notice was issued to the state government, Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board, and the director general of police. The authorities, instead of filing replies, sought time from the court and later went ahead with the recruitment process. The petitioners submitted to the court that the document verification list of the candidates was published on May 3 and the appointment process will be completed soon. They submitted that all this will be done while their main petitions remain pending in the high court.

Following the submissions, the single judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav again issued notice to the state government, Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board and director general of police, directing them to file their reply in the matter by June 11.

LOK RAKSHAK RECRUITMENT: HEIGHT OF THE MATTER