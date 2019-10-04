Ahmedabad: 2 held by Vejalpur police as fake call centre racket busted

The man identified as Azhar Saiyad, 32, a resident to Khanpur was arrested by the police officers when he came to meet Chauhan near Rupali cinema to buy the data.

The Vejalpur police on Thursday arrested two people in connection with running a call centre that promised pre-approved loans and payday loans to American citizens.



Following a tip-off about a person running a call centre from within a car which was parked on the street near the society, the police reached at the location of the said car, searched it and rounded up Vivek Singh Chauhan, a businessman and resident of Vejalpur from Desai Park Society road on Thursday during the routine Navratri patrolling. The police found that the windows of the car were rolled down while the car itself had no number plate.



The police later found some information about pre-offered loans involving call centres and details of American citizens on checking Chauhan's mobile phone. Further investigations also revealed that Chauhan had managed to get the data from the White Pages, an online directory to store data.



Subsequent investigations revealed that Chauhan would offer pre-approved loans to American citizens and would charge $25 to $50 as a processing fee for the same. He would get this money transferred to India through the Western Union Money Transfer service and then get them converted to Indian currency.



While Chauhan was being interrogated on the spot, he got a call on his cell phone from a potential customer. Police asked Chauhan to lure the customer for a meeting.



The man identified as Azhar Saiyad, 32, a resident to Khanpur was arrested by the police officers when he came to meet Chauhan near Rupali cinema to buy the data. Saiyad was among those who used to buy the data from Chauhan.



Saiyad on his part said that he would not only buy the data from Chauhan but also used to sell the same to call centres across Gujarat and even outside the state.



Police said he would earn his commission through Walmart gift cards and would convert the value into Indian currency.

Duping Americans