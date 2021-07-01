VIRAL: Melinda Gates spotted without wedding ring in first public appearance since divorce from Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' estranged wife Melinda Gates appeared in Paris for the first time since her divorce from the billioniare business tycoon and she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Melinda announced during an event in Paris that the Gates Foundation will spend USD 2.1 billion on gender equality work. Melinda made the announcement days after Bill Gates, 65, was accused of trying to have romantic affairs with female Microsoft staff.

The 56-year-old Melinda appeared on stage at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris and said that the time has come to 'lift up women'. She was dressed head to toe in white and there was no wedding ring in her left hand. Experts maintain that by removing the wedding ring, Melinda wanted to send a clear message to Bill Gates that she is done with him.

Meanwhile, a new report has claimed that Bill Gates was an office bully who opposed diversity initiatives as attempts to “destroy” Microsoft. The report added that Bill Gates, 65, was once seen lying on top of a woman at an event of Microsoft.

In an interview to Insider, a former Microsoft executive claimed that he saw Gates lying on top of a woman at 5 a.m. during a Microsoft retreat in 1988. The executive added that Bill Gates and the woman were “just snuggling” but the incident happened after Gates was having an affair with Melinda Gates.

The former Microsoft board member Maria Klawe also told Insider that Gates opposed diversity efforts during profanity-laden board meetings in the 2010s.

Bill Gates and Melinda left everyone in shock when they announce their divorce on May 4. The couple took to Twitter to announce their separation.