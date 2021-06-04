US should invite WHO to study virus origins: China replies to Fauci's lab leak mails

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the US should invite the WHO to study the origin of the virus in their country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has asked US Presidential Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci to invite the World Health Organization to study the origin of COVID in their country and explain their more than 200 bio labs around the world, including the Fort Detrick Lab.

This happened after Dr Fauci called on Beijing to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues in COVID-19's origin.

“Wuhan Institute of Virology has clarified that they had not contacted the novel coronavirus prior to December 30, 2019. US should invite WHO experts to the US to study virus origins and explain their more than 200 bio labs all over the world including the Fort Detrick lab,” Wenbin said as quoted by the leading portal.

Dr Fauci and his colleagues noticed earlier that COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan’s laboratory. The theory was released in more than 3000 pages of emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by few media organisations, from January to June 2020.

The debate has picked up again which was dismissed last year after Fauci’s emails went public.

US intelligence agencies still examining reports that the researchers at the Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in November 2019 which is a month before the first COVID-19 case was reported.