US should invite WHO to study virus origins: China replies to Fauci's lab leak mails

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

HomeWorld

World

US should invite WHO to study virus origins: China replies to Fauci's lab leak mails

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the US should invite the WHO to study the origin of the virus in their country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2021, 06:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has asked US Presidential Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci to invite the World Health Organization to study the origin of COVID in their country and explain their more than 200 bio labs around the world, including the Fort Detrick Lab.

 

This happened after Dr Fauci called on Beijing to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues in COVID-19's origin.

 

“Wuhan Institute of Virology has clarified that they had not contacted the novel coronavirus prior to December 30, 2019. US should invite WHO experts to the US to study virus origins and explain their more than 200 bio labs all over the world including the Fort Detrick lab,” Wenbin said as quoted by the leading portal.

 

Dr Fauci and his colleagues noticed earlier that COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan’s laboratory. The theory was released in more than 3000 pages of emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by few media organisations, from January to June 2020.

 

The debate has picked up again which was dismissed last year after Fauci’s emails went public. 

 

US intelligence agencies still examining reports that the researchers at the Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in November 2019 which is a month before the first COVID-19 case was reported.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Microsoft Windows

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Prayagraj, Gurugram; check latest rates of your city

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Monsoon health: Tips to keep respiratory diseases at bay during rainy season

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE