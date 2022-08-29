US mass shootings: Six killed, multiple injured in back to back attacks in Detroit, Houston

Representational image

The menace of mass shootings and gun violence in the United States continues as six people have died and multiple others left injured after “random” and back-to-back shooting incidents in Detroit and Houston on Sunday, as per police authorities.

In Detroit, four people were shot – leaving three dead - by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning, the police said. The suspect of the shooting incidents was arrested by the police on Sunday evening after a massive manhunt.

The first three victims of the shooter in Detroit – two women and a man – were shot in multiple locations across the city in the early hours of Sunday while the fourth victim spotted the suspect peering into car windows, urged him to stop, and then got shot by him.

Out of the total four people shot by the man, three died. The authorities in Detroit said that the shootings “appeared to be very random” and no link between the incidents was found yet. However, this wasn’t the only shooting in the US on Sunday.

In another horrific incident, a man set fire to several homes and started opening fire at the residents, killing three people in the altercation. This incident took place on Sunday in Houston, Texas.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said, as per AFP reports, “This suspect, unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residences, laid wait for those residents to come out, and fired upon them.”

The firefighters on the scene who were trying to douse the fires were also shot at by the man. The police later arrived on the spot and shot the man dead. As per the authorities, the shooter was seemingly disturbed after he was evicted from his house, which became a “trigger point” for him.

(With inputs from agencies)

