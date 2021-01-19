US First Lady Melania Trump delivers farewell message, says THIS big thing

US First Lady Melania Trump on Monday (January 18) released a farewell message as the Trumps prepare to exit the the White House, saying that "violence is never the answer," weeks after the president's supporters stormed the US Capitol.

In her six-minute-long farewell speech, which was recorded on video, Melania did not talk much about outgoing US President Donald Trump as she paid rich tributes to familities of the US Army men, health workers and those working for the betterment of the victims of opioid abuse.

"The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination," Melania, 50, said.

"Be passionate in everything you do. But always remember that violence is never the answer, and will never be justified. When I came to the White House, I reflected on the responsibility I have always felt as a mother to encourage, give strength and teach values of kindness," she added.

"The promise of this nation belongs to all of us who do not lose sight of our integrity and values, use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives," Melania noted.

Wrapping up her speech, she said, "As I say farewell to my role as First Lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to Be Best. I ask parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free. And to lead by example and care for others in your community."

Melania urged all Americans to be the Ambassador of ''BE BEST'' and said, "Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America''s legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith."

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to take oath on January 20.