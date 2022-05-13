Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal sacks top managers, freezes hiring ahead of Elon Musk takeover

Twitter sacks managers: Parag Agrawal said the decisions were tough but right.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has fired two top managers ahead of the planned takeover by the Tesla founder, Elon Musk, the world's richest man. The company asked general manager Kavyon Beykpour and the revenue and product lead, Bruce Falck to leave in order to "take the team in a different direction". The micro-blogging website confirmed the development and said it is pausing hiring except for critical roles. "We are pulling back on non-labour costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient," it said in a statement.

Beykpour was leading design, research, product, engineering and customer service teams. He had joined the company in 2015. Falck's twitter account now reads 'unemployed'. In a tweet, he thanked his colleague for the opportunity to "serve alongside you".

"The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction." Bekpour tweeted.

Agarwal, who took over as the CEO of the company earlier this year, recently told its employees that the company, despite investing aggressively in expanding user base and revenue, has not hit the expected growth trajectory and revenue targets.

Parag Agrawal on Thursday sent an e-mail to the employees after the sackings saying the decisions will help navigate Twitter through this time of change. He said these changes are difficult but right for the company.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for a whopping $43 billion. He has elaborated his future plans with the company, saying Twitter may levy a fee for governments and companies to use Twitter. By this subscription model, he hopes to double the company's revenue by 2028.

With inputs from PTI