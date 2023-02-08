Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescue workers struggle to reach survivors as death toll rises to over 7,800

Turkey-Syria earthquake (Photo: Reuters)

The death toll of a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Wednesday morning as rescuers worked against time in harsh winter conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings.

As the scale of the disaster became ever more apparent, the death toll looked likely to rise considerably. One U.N. official said thousands of children may have died.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. But residents in several damaged Turkish cities voiced anger and despair at what they said was a slow and inadequate response from the authorities to the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey since 1999.

Monday's magnitude 7.8 quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, injured tens of thousands, and left countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

Rescue workers struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas, held back by destroyed roads, poor weather and a lack of resources and heavy equipment. Some areas were without fuel and electricity.

With little immediate help at hand, residents picked through rubble sometimes without even basic tools in a desperate hunt for survivors.

Aid officials voiced particular concern about the situation in Syria, already afflicted by a humanitarian crisis after nearly 12 years of civil war.

On Tuesday, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams totaling 101 personnel departed for Turkiye to assist in rescue efforts following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that left thousands dead there. The central contingency force is supported by two search dogs, four-wheeled vehicles, chipping hammers, cutting tools, first aid supplies, and communication equipment. In the wake of earthquakes in the western Asian nation, the Indian government has called an emergency meeting with Indian airlines that fly to Turkey.

According to USGS research geologist Alex Hatem, 13 tremors with magnitudes of at least 5 were felt nearby within the initial 11 hours. Nine hours after the first earthquake, Turkey experienced a second, stronger quake with a magnitude of 7.5, followed by another, weaker quake with a magnitude of 6.0.