Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: 2022's strongest storm moving at over 250 km per hour now

Image: Bloomberg

The East China Sea is being barreled by the strongest global storm of 2022, endangering the southern islands of Japan and China's east coast with ferocious winds.

The strongest storm Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is currently bringing about 160 miles (257 kilometers) per hour and gusts of 314 kilometers per hour, as per the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center. The maximum significant wave height is 50 feet (15 meters).

According to an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency, based on the maximum sustained wind speed recorded at this point, Hinnamnor would be the strongest storm of 2022.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the typhoon's centre is located approximately 230 kilometers east of Okinawa, Japan, and it is expected to move west-southwest into the Ryukyu Islands at a speed of around 22 kilometers per hour.

The super typhoon will gradually lose some of its strength over the next few days, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC).

On the Saffir-Simpson Storm Wind Scale, it has been rated as a Category 4 major hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, according to the meteorological website Accuweather.com. According to the report, the storm had a well-defined eye.